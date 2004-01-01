Featured Conversation

Paul Adamson talks to Mark Leonard

Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations / May 2026

'Surviving Chaos - Geopolitics When The Rules Fail'

Conversations

Paul Adamson talks to John Kampfner

Author, Broadcaster, Commentator / April 2026

'Braver New World: The Countries Daring To Do Things Others Won't'

Paul Adamson talks to Philippe Etienne

Former Ambassador of France to the U.S., Germany and Romania and former Permanent Representative to the EU / April 2026

"The Sherpa: Memoirs of a Diplomat at the Forefront of History"

Paul Adamson talks to Glenn Micallef

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport / March 2026

Intergenerational Fairness in EU Policy Making

Paul Adamson talks to Steve Erlanger

Chief Diplomatic Correspondent Covering Europe for the New York Times / March 2026

Assessing Trump's Grip On Power

Paul Adamson talks to Patrizia Nanz

President of the European University Institute in Florence / February 2026

Reimagining Europe

Paul Adamson talks to Stanley Pignal

Author of the 'Charlemagne' column at 'The Economist' / February 2026

The EU in the Changing World Order

Paul Adamson talks to Mujtaba Rahman

Managing Director, Europe, Eurasia Group / January 2026

Europe's Main Challenges in 2026

Paul Adamson talks to Pierre Vimont

Former Ambassador of France to the US and the EU and first Executive Secretary General of the European External Action Service / January 2026

France's Position in Europe's New Geopolitics

Paul Adamson talks to Oleksandra Matviichuk

Nobel Peace Prize Laureat / December 2025

Europe and the War in Ukraine

Paul Adamson talks to Peter Foster

World Trade Editor of the Financial Times / December 2025

World trade, transatlantic relations and the EU-UK 'Reset'

Paul Adamson talks to Anna Cavazzini MEP

Chair of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament / November 2025

The New Power Dynamics in the European Parliament

Paul Adamson talks to Catherine Day

Former Secretary General of the European Commission and Chairperson of the High-Level Reflection Group on the Future of the European Commission's Civil Service / November 2025

The Case for Reforming the European Commission's Civil Service

Paul Adamson talks to José Manuel Barroso

Former President of the European Commission (2004-2014) / October 2025

Europe's Strategic Future

Paul Adamson talks to Pascal Lamy

Former Director General of the World Trade Organisation and former European Commissioner for Trade / October 2025

Europe and the New World Trade Order

Paul Adamson talks to Tom McTague

Editor of The New Statesman and author of 'Between the Waves - The Hidden History of a Very British Revolution 1945-2016' / September 2025

Britain's misreading of the 'European project'

Paul Adamson talks to Nick Clegg

Former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Former President of Global Affairs at Meta / September 2025

'How to Save the Internet'

Paul Adamson talks to Tom Baldwin

Writer and Journalist / July 2025

Keir Starmer and his First Year in Office

Paul Adamson talks to Giles Merritt

Writer and Journalist / July 2025

'Time Bomb: When Ageing Explodes'

Paul Adamson talks to Victoria Main

Media Strategist at SEC Newgate EU / June 2025

The Rapidly Evolving EU Media Scene in Brussels

Paul Adamson talks to Pawel Karbownik

Deputy Finance Minister of Poland / June 2025

Poland's New Politics and Driving the EU's Competitiveness Agenda

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War not Peace

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Europe then and now

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