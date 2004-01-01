Featured Conversation
Paul Adamson talks to Mark Leonard
Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations / May 2026
'Surviving Chaos - Geopolitics When The Rules Fail'
Conversations
Paul Adamson talks to John Kampfner
Author, Broadcaster, Commentator / April 2026
'Braver New World: The Countries Daring To Do Things Others Won't'
Paul Adamson talks to Philippe Etienne
Former Ambassador of France to the U.S., Germany and Romania and former Permanent Representative to the EU / April 2026
"The Sherpa: Memoirs of a Diplomat at the Forefront of History"
Paul Adamson talks to Glenn Micallef
European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport / March 2026
Intergenerational Fairness in EU Policy Making
Paul Adamson talks to Steve Erlanger
Chief Diplomatic Correspondent Covering Europe for the New York Times / March 2026
Assessing Trump's Grip On Power
Paul Adamson talks to Patrizia Nanz
President of the European University Institute in Florence / February 2026
Reimagining Europe
Paul Adamson talks to Stanley Pignal
Author of the 'Charlemagne' column at 'The Economist' / February 2026
The EU in the Changing World Order
Paul Adamson talks to Mujtaba Rahman
Managing Director, Europe, Eurasia Group / January 2026
Europe's Main Challenges in 2026
Paul Adamson talks to Pierre Vimont
Former Ambassador of France to the US and the EU and first Executive Secretary General of the European External Action Service / January 2026
France's Position in Europe's New Geopolitics
Paul Adamson talks to Oleksandra Matviichuk
Nobel Peace Prize Laureat / December 2025
Europe and the War in Ukraine
Paul Adamson talks to Peter Foster
World Trade Editor of the Financial Times / December 2025
World trade, transatlantic relations and the EU-UK 'Reset'
Paul Adamson talks to Anna Cavazzini MEP
Chair of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament / November 2025
The New Power Dynamics in the European Parliament
Paul Adamson talks to Catherine Day
Former Secretary General of the European Commission and Chairperson of the High-Level Reflection Group on the Future of the European Commission's Civil Service / November 2025
The Case for Reforming the European Commission's Civil Service
Paul Adamson talks to José Manuel Barroso
Former President of the European Commission (2004-2014) / October 2025
Europe's Strategic Future
Paul Adamson talks to Pascal Lamy
Former Director General of the World Trade Organisation and former European Commissioner for Trade / October 2025
Europe and the New World Trade Order
Paul Adamson talks to Tom McTague
Editor of The New Statesman and author of 'Between the Waves - The Hidden History of a Very British Revolution 1945-2016' / September 2025
Britain's misreading of the 'European project'
Paul Adamson talks to Nick Clegg
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Former President of Global Affairs at Meta / September 2025
'How to Save the Internet'
Paul Adamson talks to Tom Baldwin
Writer and Journalist / July 2025
Keir Starmer and his First Year in Office
Paul Adamson talks to Giles Merritt
Writer and Journalist / July 2025
'Time Bomb: When Ageing Explodes'
Paul Adamson talks to Victoria Main
Media Strategist at SEC Newgate EU / June 2025
The Rapidly Evolving EU Media Scene in Brussels
Paul Adamson talks to Pawel Karbownik
Deputy Finance Minister of Poland / June 2025