Featured Conversation

Paul Adamson talks to Mark Leonard Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations / May 2026 'Surviving Chaos - Geopolitics When The Rules Fail'

Conversations

Paul Adamson talks to John Kampfner Author, Broadcaster, Commentator / April 2026 'Braver New World: The Countries Daring To Do Things Others Won't'

Paul Adamson talks to Philippe Etienne Former Ambassador of France to the U.S., Germany and Romania and former Permanent Representative to the EU / April 2026 "The Sherpa: Memoirs of a Diplomat at the Forefront of History"

Paul Adamson talks to Glenn Micallef European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport / March 2026 Intergenerational Fairness in EU Policy Making

Paul Adamson talks to Steve Erlanger Chief Diplomatic Correspondent Covering Europe for the New York Times / March 2026 Assessing Trump's Grip On Power

Paul Adamson talks to Patrizia Nanz President of the European University Institute in Florence / February 2026 Reimagining Europe

Paul Adamson talks to Stanley Pignal Author of the 'Charlemagne' column at 'The Economist' / February 2026 The EU in the Changing World Order

Paul Adamson talks to Mujtaba Rahman Managing Director, Europe, Eurasia Group / January 2026 Europe's Main Challenges in 2026

Paul Adamson talks to Pierre Vimont Former Ambassador of France to the US and the EU and first Executive Secretary General of the European External Action Service / January 2026 France's Position in Europe's New Geopolitics

Paul Adamson talks to Oleksandra Matviichuk Nobel Peace Prize Laureat / December 2025 Europe and the War in Ukraine

Paul Adamson talks to Peter Foster World Trade Editor of the Financial Times / December 2025 World trade, transatlantic relations and the EU-UK 'Reset'

Paul Adamson talks to Anna Cavazzini MEP Chair of the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee of the European Parliament / November 2025 The New Power Dynamics in the European Parliament

Paul Adamson talks to Catherine Day Former Secretary General of the European Commission and Chairperson of the High-Level Reflection Group on the Future of the European Commission's Civil Service / November 2025 The Case for Reforming the European Commission's Civil Service

Paul Adamson talks to José Manuel Barroso Former President of the European Commission (2004-2014) / October 2025 Europe's Strategic Future

Paul Adamson talks to Pascal Lamy Former Director General of the World Trade Organisation and former European Commissioner for Trade / October 2025 Europe and the New World Trade Order

Paul Adamson talks to Tom McTague Editor of The New Statesman and author of 'Between the Waves - The Hidden History of a Very British Revolution 1945-2016' / September 2025 Britain's misreading of the 'European project'

Paul Adamson talks to Nick Clegg Former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Former President of Global Affairs at Meta / September 2025 'How to Save the Internet'

Paul Adamson talks to Tom Baldwin Writer and Journalist / July 2025 Keir Starmer and his First Year in Office

Paul Adamson talks to Giles Merritt Writer and Journalist / July 2025 'Time Bomb: When Ageing Explodes'

Paul Adamson talks to Victoria Main Media Strategist at SEC Newgate EU / June 2025 The Rapidly Evolving EU Media Scene in Brussels